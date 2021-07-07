Helen of Troy (HELE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.37 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57. The firm had revenue of $509.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.74 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. On average, analysts expect Helen of Troy to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ HELE opened at $234.78 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $219.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.84. Helen of Troy has a 52-week low of $181.85 and a 52-week high of $265.97.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.25.

In other news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 5,344 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total transaction of $1,211,271.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers and accessories.

