Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Shares Bought by Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,828 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Heartland Express were worth $920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HTLD. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Heartland Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 656,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,882,000 after buying an additional 31,755 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 315,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,713,000 after buying an additional 121,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 163,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after buying an additional 10,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Heartland Express stock opened at $17.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.55. Heartland Express, Inc. has a one year low of $16.69 and a one year high of $22.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.02.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $152.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.45 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 9.93%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.20%.

HTLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Heartland Express in a report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Heartland Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Heartland Express in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Heartland Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.43.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

