HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) Sets New 52-Week High at $43.86

HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $43.86 and last traded at $43.86, with a volume of 1005 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.23.

HHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Renaissance Capital downgraded HeadHunter Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on HeadHunter Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HeadHunter Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. TheStreet upgraded HeadHunter Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HeadHunter Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 72.81, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.63.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $16.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.84 by $0.55. HeadHunter Group had a return on equity of 88.24% and a net margin of 24.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HeadHunter Group PLC will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. HeadHunter Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.12%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in HeadHunter Group in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in HeadHunter Group during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in HeadHunter Group during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in HeadHunter Group by 1,106.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in HeadHunter Group during the 1st quarter valued at $184,000. 44.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR)

HeadHunter Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, and internationally. The company offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value-added services.

