Head to Head Survey: Perpetua Resources (PPTA) and Its Peers

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ: PPTA) is one of 95 public companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Perpetua Resources to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Perpetua Resources and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perpetua Resources N/A N/A N/A Perpetua Resources Competitors 295.09% 5.48% 0.04%

This table compares Perpetua Resources and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Perpetua Resources N/A -$220.63 million -6.94 Perpetua Resources Competitors $1.52 billion $190.36 million 4.10

Perpetua Resources’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Perpetua Resources. Perpetua Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Perpetua Resources and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perpetua Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00 Perpetua Resources Competitors 733 3280 3490 104 2.39

Perpetua Resources presently has a consensus price target of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 115.45%. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 49.02%. Given Perpetua Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Perpetua Resources is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.6% of Perpetua Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.9% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Perpetua Resources peers beat Perpetua Resources on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Perpetua Resources Company Profile

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the mineral exploration activities in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite gold project located in Valley County, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Gold Corp. and changed its name to Perpetua Resources Corp. in February 2021. Perpetua Resources Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

