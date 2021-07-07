Head-To-Head Survey: NexTech AR Solutions (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) & Tokuyama (OTCMKTS:TKYMY)

NexTech AR Solutions (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) and Tokuyama (OTCMKTS:TKYMY) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for NexTech AR Solutions and Tokuyama, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NexTech AR Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Tokuyama 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares NexTech AR Solutions and Tokuyama’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NexTech AR Solutions -105.09% -128.88% -98.73% Tokuyama N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

NexTech AR Solutions has a beta of 2.01, indicating that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tokuyama has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NexTech AR Solutions and Tokuyama’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NexTech AR Solutions $13.20 million 13.66 -$11.64 million ($0.17) -12.98 Tokuyama $2.85 billion 0.51 $230.63 million $1.65 6.15

Tokuyama has higher revenue and earnings than NexTech AR Solutions. NexTech AR Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tokuyama, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Tokuyama beats NexTech AR Solutions on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NexTech AR Solutions

NexTech AR Solutions Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of augmented reality (AR) technology. It operates e-Commerce platforms, including vacuumcleanermarket.com, a vacuum cleaner retailer focused on high-end residential vacuums, supplies and parts, and small home appliances, which is operated through a retail location and online sales channels; infinitepetlife.com, a health food supplement for animals, which is operated through online sales channels; and Trulyfesupplements.com, a health supplement online store. In addition, the company offers ARitize360 App, a mobile application that enables users to use their smart phone to scan a real-world object and transform it into a photo-realistic 3D model; ARitize App, a mobile application that enables users to view and experience AR content by running immersive and native AR experiences built and published using development tools; ARitize for eCommerce, an end-to-end AR platform that enables users to embed a 3D model in a product page on an ecommerce website; AR for Higher Education, a learning platform that allows users to design, build, and publish native AR experiences; and AR 3D Ads, an HTML5 banner advertisement. Further, it provides IgniteX, an AR enhanced virtual events platform that allows users to create events using a robust set of event types and tools; Next Level Ninjas Platform, a software platform that allows customers to increase their brand momentum by matching products to product testers; AiR Show App, a mobile entertainment-based app designed to create a personalized AR concert experience; and MapX, a self-serve virtual events platform that allows organizers to create, host, and manage live events for over 100,000 attendees both online and in its branded native event application. NexTech AR Solutions Corp. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Tokuyama

Tokuyama Corporation produces and sells various chemical products in Japan. The company operates in four segments: Chemicals, Specialty Products, Cement, and Life & Amenity. The Chemicals segment offers caustic soda, soda ash, calcium chloride, sodium silicate, vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride resin, propylene oxide, isopropyl alcohol, chlorinated solvents, and hydrogen. The Specialty Products segment provides polycrystalline silicon; fumed silica and tetrachlorosilane; aluminum nitride; high-purity chemicals for electronics manufacturing and photoresist developer; and methylene chloride for metal cleaning. The Cement segment offers cement, ready-mixed concrete, and cement-type soil solidifier, as well as engages in the recycling and environment businesses. The Life & Amenity segment provides polyolefin film, plastic window sashes, medical diagnosis systems, dental materials and equipment, ion exchange membranes, pharmaceutical ingredients and intermediates, plastic lens-related materials, and microporous film. The company was formerly known as Tokuyama Soda Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Tokuyama Corporation in April 1994. Tokuyama Corporation was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

