HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Sets New 52-Week High at $217.42

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $217.42 and last traded at $216.93, with a volume of 968870 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $214.84.

HCA has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.50.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.67. The company has a market capitalization of $71.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.63.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 222.01%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 16.54%.

In other news, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 147,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.68, for a total value of $29,607,123.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 270,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,201,661.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 3,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $714,988.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,978.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 347,950 shares of company stock valued at $69,846,314 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile (NYSE:HCA)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.