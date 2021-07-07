HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX)

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $1.75 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.63% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised McEwen Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on McEwen Mining from $2.10 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised McEwen Mining from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

McEwen Mining stock opened at $1.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.16. McEwen Mining has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $619.91 million, a PE ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.40.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). McEwen Mining had a negative net margin of 67.54% and a negative return on equity of 17.23%. The business had revenue of $23.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McEwen Mining will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 70,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 11,345 shares during the period. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 144.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 37,734 shares in the last quarter. One One Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 11,585 shares in the last quarter. 23.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McEwen Mining Company Profile

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

