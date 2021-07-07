Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP Sells 1,561,268 Shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP cut its position in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 41.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,162,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,561,268 shares during the quarter. Change Healthcare accounts for about 3.3% of Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP owned about 0.71% of Change Healthcare worth $47,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Change Healthcare by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 28,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 12,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 114,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 261,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHNG traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.92. 10,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,814,887. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $24.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of -67.29, a PEG ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.12.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.82% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $855.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

