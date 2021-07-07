Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP Purchases New Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 134,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,596,000. Centene comprises 0.6% of Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Centene by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,444,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,432,000 after buying an additional 2,809,039 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,288,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378,239 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Centene by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,721,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,669,000 after buying an additional 250,523 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Centene by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,094,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,421,000 after buying an additional 719,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth $360,572,000. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNC stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,786,736. The company has a market capitalization of $43.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $53.60 and a 12 month high of $75.25.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 7,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $499,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 424,808 shares in the company, valued at $27,612,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $2,070,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,883 shares of company stock valued at $6,150,940. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

CNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Centene from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on Centene from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.91.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

