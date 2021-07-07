Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 65,689 Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR)

Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 65,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP owned about 0.07% of Corsair Gaming as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Corsair Gaming in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Corsair Gaming by 126.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 69.3% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 14.3% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Corsair Gaming news, CEO Andrew J. Paul sold 63,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $2,223,655.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,994,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,799,590. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael G. Potter sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $246,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,548,411 shares of company stock worth $290,440,790 in the last three months. Insiders own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

CRSR stock traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $31.76. 47,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,257,834. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.09 and a 12 month high of $51.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $529.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.27 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 201.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRSR. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.90.

About Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

