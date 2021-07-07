Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Short Interest Update

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 688,000 shares, a decline of 16.9% from the May 31st total of 828,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 243,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ HBIO opened at $8.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Harvard Bioscience has a 1-year low of $2.74 and a 1-year high of $8.55. The company has a market capitalization of $325.65 million, a PE ratio of -74.09 and a beta of 1.75.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $26.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.30 million. Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 7.42% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Harvard Bioscience will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO James W. Green sold 14,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total value of $104,578.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,967,548 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,202,000 after purchasing an additional 13,643 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 15.2% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,917,950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,472,000 after buying an additional 252,350 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 6.3% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,712,867 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,352,000 after buying an additional 101,032 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 17.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,427,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,795,000 after buying an additional 211,200 shares during the period. Finally, Harvey Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 10.8% during the first quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 1,100,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,006,000 after buying an additional 107,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Harvard Bioscience from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harvard Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

About Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

