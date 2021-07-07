HarbourVest Global Private Equity (LON:HVPE) Hits New 12-Month High at $2,200.00

Shares of HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. (LON:HVPE) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,200 ($28.74) and last traded at GBX 2,185 ($28.55), with a volume of 3140 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,185 ($28.55).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 262.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,083.19.

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Company Profile (LON:HVPE)

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. specializes in primary, secondary, and direct co-investments as well as fund of funds investments. For fund of funds investments, it prefers to invest in private equity funds and invests in HarbourVest funds. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital growth primarily through investments in private market assets.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for HarbourVest Global Private Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarbourVest Global Private Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.