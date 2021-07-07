Hancock Whitney Corp Raises Stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 191.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 59,990 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $2,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 21.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 17,056.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMC stock opened at $30.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.30. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $18.67 and a 1-year high of $34.02.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 18.62%. Commercial Metals’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.18.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

