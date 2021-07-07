Hancock Whitney Corp Purchases 24,039 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 29.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 105,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,039 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $3,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IPG. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 98.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.56.

Shares of NYSE IPG opened at $32.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.04. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.92 and a 52-week high of $34.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.84.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.43%.

In other news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 100,000 shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $3,249,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 12,075 shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $403,908.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

