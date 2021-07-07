Hancock Whitney Corp Lowers Stock Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,226 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Vistra were worth $2,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vistra by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 126,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vistra alerts:

In other Vistra news, Director Brian K. Ferraioli bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,544. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James A. Burke bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.85 per share, for a total transaction of $475,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 43,000 shares of company stock worth $682,270. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Vistra from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Vistra from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Vistra in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vistra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Vistra from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.57.

NYSE:VST opened at $18.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.25. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $15.47 and a twelve month high of $24.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.34) by ($1.87). The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter. Vistra had a negative net margin of 12.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.81%. As a group, analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.54%.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.