Hancock Whitney Corp Increases Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in The Southern were worth $2,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of The Southern by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 101,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,297,000 after buying an additional 19,307 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Southern by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in The Southern by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 211,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,619 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Southern by 1,121.5% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 10,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 9,533 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in The Southern by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 26,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. 59.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Southern news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $1,654,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,396,894.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total value of $157,425.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,086,113.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,925 shares of company stock valued at $2,430,146. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO stock opened at $61.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.45. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $51.22 and a fifty-two week high of $66.93.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 15.99%. On average, equities analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This is a boost from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.23%.

SO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price (down previously from $59.00) on shares of The Southern in a research report on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp upped their target price on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Argus upped their price objective on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Southern from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

