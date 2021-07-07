Hancock Whitney Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) by 50.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,762 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp owned 0.13% of GMS worth $2,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,568,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,715,000 after buying an additional 338,959 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after buying an additional 44,700 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of GMS in the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of GMS in the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 3,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total transaction of $163,527.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 113,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.17 per share, with a total value of $4,993,418.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 224,489 shares of company stock valued at $9,901,473. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of GMS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Stephens raised shares of GMS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of GMS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Truist Securities upped their price target on GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded GMS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GMS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.63.

Shares of GMS opened at $46.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.96. GMS Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.41 and a 1 year high of $50.62.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $932.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.04 million. GMS had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 3.20%. GMS’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GMS Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

