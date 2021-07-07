Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on July 12th (OTCMKTS:HLAHU)

Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I’s (OTCMKTS:HLAHU) lock-up period will expire on Monday, July 12th. Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I had issued 24,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 13th. The total size of the offering was $240,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of OTCMKTS HLAHU opened at $10.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.00. Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $11.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I in the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I in the first quarter worth approximately $159,000. Anqa Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I in the first quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I in the first quarter worth approximately $172,000.

Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

