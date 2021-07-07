Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Halma PLC is a health and safety sensor technology company. It manufactures products which detect hazards and also protect assets and people at work in public and commercial buildings. Halma PLC is headquartered in Amersham, the United Kingdom. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on HLMAF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Halma from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Halma presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.00.

HLMAF stock opened at $37.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.81. Halma has a 52 week low of $28.10 and a 52 week high of $39.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.83 and a beta of 0.74.

Halma Company Profile

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

