Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) Sets New 1-Year High at $64.59

Shares of Gulfport Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $64.59 and last traded at $63.09, with a volume of 8073 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.49.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gulfport Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 5.51.

Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $247.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.00 million. Gulfport Energy had a negative return on equity of 93.72% and a negative net margin of 144.45%. As a group, analysts expect that Gulfport Energy Co. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gulfport Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GPORQ)

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 205,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area of approximately 76,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Oklahoma.

