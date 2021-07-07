Guggenheim Capital LLC Trims Stake in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LANC. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Lancaster Colony by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lancaster Colony by 825.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Lancaster Colony in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Lancaster Colony by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

NASDAQ:LANC opened at $194.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.92 and a beta of 0.18. Lancaster Colony Co. has a one year low of $151.42 and a one year high of $198.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $190.60.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.21). Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $357.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is presently 60.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LANC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Sidoti began coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's; frozen mini stuffed bagels under the Bantam Bagels; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, Tastefully Dressed, and Girard's; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand names.

Read More: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LANC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.