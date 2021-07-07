Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 293 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,513 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WING. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 149.2% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 708,485 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,098,000 after purchasing an additional 424,130 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,788,781 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $481,818,000 after purchasing an additional 339,858 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 748,018 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,125,000 after purchasing an additional 310,044 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,435,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,482,000.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wingstop in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Wingstop from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen lifted their target price on Wingstop from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Wingstop from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Wingstop from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.06.

In related news, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.49, for a total transaction of $717,705.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total value of $923,065.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,000 shares of company stock worth $2,095,570 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:WING opened at $156.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.31. Wingstop Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.47 and a twelve month high of $172.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.98.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $70.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.31 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is presently 51.38%.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 26, 2020, the company had 1,506 franchised restaurants and 32 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 10 countries worldwide.

