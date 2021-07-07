Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 228 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,371 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,592,341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,055,054,000 after buying an additional 262,949 shares in the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter worth $236,997,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,625,989 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $199,655,000 after buying an additional 217,526 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 951,543 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,840,000 after buying an additional 173,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 894,064 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,782,000 after buying an additional 33,360 shares in the last quarter. 4.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SAP opened at $141.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.42. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $104.64 and a 12 month high of $169.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.06.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.60. SAP had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 19.87%. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $2.189 dividend. This is a positive change from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $1.70. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.77%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on SAP from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. SAP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.27.

SAP Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

