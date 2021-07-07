Guggenheim Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 61.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30,665 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 926,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,404,000 after purchasing an additional 80,426 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 20,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter worth $2,109,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 43,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,153,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 48,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,117,000 after buying an additional 20,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FBHS shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Loop Capital upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.06.

Shares of NYSE:FBHS opened at $97.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.65. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.18 and a 12 month high of $114.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.56.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 24.65%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.82%.

In related news, VP Danny Luburic sold 13,230 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.72, for a total transaction of $1,504,515.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,346 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total transaction of $140,562.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,826 shares of company stock worth $3,609,873. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

Read More: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.