Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF) Shares Down 0.7%

Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF) dropped 0.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.72 and last traded at $10.72. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.80.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.59.

About Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF)

Grieg Seafood ASA, through its subsidiaries, operates as a fish farming company. It engages in the production and sale of Atlantic salmon. The company supplies its fish products to customers in the European Union, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Asia, and other markets. Grieg Seafood ASA was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Bergen, Norway.

