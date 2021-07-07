Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc (LON:GRID) Declares GBX 1.75 Dividend

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc (LON:GRID) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON GRID opened at GBX 115.99 ($1.52) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 118.87. Gresham House Energy Storage Fund has a 1-year low of GBX 102.75 ($1.34) and a 1-year high of GBX 122 ($1.59). The stock has a market cap of £404.29 million and a P/E ratio of 14.71.

In other news, insider Cathy Pitt bought 8,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 118 ($1.54) per share, with a total value of £9,950.94 ($13,000.97).

