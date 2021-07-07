GravityCoin One Day Trading Volume Hits $76.00 (GXX)

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded up 17.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. One GravityCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GravityCoin has a market capitalization of $30,838.43 and $76.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GravityCoin has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002890 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00048973 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.90 or 0.00132665 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.30 or 0.00165610 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,699.24 or 1.00295440 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $339.64 or 0.00981696 BTC.

About GravityCoin

GravityCoin’s total supply is 5,949,420 coins. GravityCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@gravitycoin . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GravityCoin’s official website is www.gravitycoin.io

Buying and Selling GravityCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GravityCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GravityCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

