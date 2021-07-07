Gourmet Galaxy Price Hits $0.41 on Major Exchanges (GUM)

Gourmet Galaxy (CURRENCY:GUM) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. During the last week, Gourmet Galaxy has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar. Gourmet Galaxy has a total market capitalization of $1.35 million and $568,455.00 worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gourmet Galaxy coin can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00001200 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Gourmet Galaxy alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00058865 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003330 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00017878 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.30 or 0.00916365 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00045866 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000346 BTC.

About Gourmet Galaxy

GUM is a coin. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2021. Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,145 coins. Gourmet Galaxy’s official Twitter account is @gourmetfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “GUM Token is our ERC-20 utility token, built on top of the Ethereum Blockchain with support for Polkadot Parachains coming in the near future. It is a vital part of Gourmet Galaxy, with a mechanism that is designed to give it value intrinsically tied to the Gourmet Galaxy Platform. “

Gourmet Galaxy Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gourmet Galaxy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gourmet Galaxy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gourmet Galaxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gourmet Galaxy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gourmet Galaxy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.