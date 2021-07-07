Goodfood Market Corp. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:FOO)

Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOO) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Goodfood Market in a note issued to investors on Sunday, July 4th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Li forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter.

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$100.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$93.90 million.

