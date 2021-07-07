Golem Tops One Day Volume of $35.94 Million (GLM)

Golem (CURRENCY:GLM) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 7th. Golem has a market cap of $338.58 million and approximately $35.94 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Golem has traded 20.9% higher against the US dollar. One Golem coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000978 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00059730 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003313 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00018484 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $322.32 or 0.00931383 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000352 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00045301 BTC.

Golem Coin Profile

Golem (GLM) is a coin. Its launch date was November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Golem’s official website is golem.network . The official message board for Golem is blog.golemproject.net . The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Golem Network is a decentralized computation network. Using Golem users can buy or sell computational power from other users in a peer to peer environment. Golem is built using Ethereum smart contracts as a transaction system for nano-payments within the network. Golem Network Tokens (GNT) will serve as a secure medium for all transactions within the Golem Network. Starting 19 NOV 2020, Golem Network Token is migrating towards an ERC20 token, mainly because New Golem’s transaction framework is built on Ethereum’s Layer 2, and this scaling method requires tokens to be ERC-20. Migrate your GNT to the new, ERC-20 GLM token – step by step guide and migration options “

Golem Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Golem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

