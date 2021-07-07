Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 41,003 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,098,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,003 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.44% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $97,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PNFP. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PNFP shares. Stephens upped their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Shares of PNFP traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.21. 3,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,580. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.38. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.80 and a 52-week high of $96.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 30.04%. The company had revenue of $315.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is presently 16.74%.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

