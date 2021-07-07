Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 221,427 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,009,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221,427 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.21% of Exelon worth $87,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Exelon during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Exelon by 71.1% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on EXC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

EXC traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.98. 37,168 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,448,857. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $33.97 and a 1 year high of $47.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.15. The company has a market cap of $43.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.43, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.44.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). Exelon had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.52%.

In other news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $719,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,536,626.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

