Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $96.22 Million Position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 729,739 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 81,712 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $96,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GRMN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Garmin during the 4th quarter valued at $192,181,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Garmin by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 933,283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $111,676,000 after purchasing an additional 375,379 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Garmin by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 816,777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $107,692,000 after purchasing an additional 272,796 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 436,134 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,504,000 after acquiring an additional 175,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Garmin during the 1st quarter valued at $21,755,000. 51.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Garmin alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on GRMN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.00.

NASDAQ:GRMN traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $146.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,063. The company has a market cap of $28.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.04. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $91.84 and a one year high of $147.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.72.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.06 million. Garmin had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 19.71%. Garmin’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is 52.14%.

In other Garmin news, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 84,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.58, for a total transaction of $12,010,511.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Philip Straub sold 5,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.74, for a total transaction of $853,676.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 241,214 shares of company stock valued at $34,321,615. Company insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.