Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $92.87 Million Position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,176,165 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 343,259 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.90% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $92,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 57.0% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,354 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter worth about $198,000.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 164,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $5,681,080.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,169,561.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas R. Ketteler sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.52, for a total transaction of $32,794.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,564 shares in the company, valued at $192,069.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 288,861 shares of company stock worth $10,153,773 over the last three months. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AEO. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Eagle Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.19.

Shares of AEO traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.76. 63,464 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,761,307. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 1.47.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 21.66%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is 275.00%.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Read More: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.