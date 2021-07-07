Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 256,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,775 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $98,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 869.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 9,158 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Bio-Techne from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $459.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Bio-Techne from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bio-Techne has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $424.91.

In other news, CFO James Hippel sold 9,942 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.93, for a total transaction of $4,194,828.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,050,002.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Kim Kelderman sold 845 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.00, for a total value of $358,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $343,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,577 shares of company stock worth $13,884,338. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TECH traded up $2.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $457.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,508. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $425.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1 year low of $228.66 and a 1 year high of $459.40. The company has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.13.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.55. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 21.74%. The company had revenue of $243.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.57 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.16%.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.