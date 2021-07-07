Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 37.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 659,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 396,337 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.59% of Sun Communities worth $98,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 29.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,248,000 after acquiring an additional 12,047 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 4,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 479.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 14,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 126,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,222,000 after acquiring an additional 7,244 shares during the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SUI stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $177.92. The company had a trading volume of 3,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $169.49. Sun Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.73 and a fifty-two week high of $178.17. The stock has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.55.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Sun Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 65.23%.

SUI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.75.

In other news, CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 32,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total transaction of $5,434,899.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,406 shares in the company, valued at $133,836,797.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Karen Dearing sold 14,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $2,458,335.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,121 shares of company stock valued at $8,356,915. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

