Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 292,836 Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,614,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 292,836 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 2.51% of Resideo Technologies worth $102,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 4,871 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $254,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $1,584,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,579,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,121,000 after purchasing an additional 81,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 159,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,507,000 after purchasing an additional 9,110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

REZI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Resideo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Resideo Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

Shares of NYSE REZI traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.17. 6,125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 779,833. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.79 and a 1 year high of $32.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.84.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 13.76%. Resideo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

