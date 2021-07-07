Gold Poker (GPKR) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $70.00

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 7th. Gold Poker has a total market cap of $16,541.83 and $70.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Gold Poker has traded 18% lower against the dollar. One Gold Poker coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Gold Poker alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002866 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001923 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00048204 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.53 or 0.00136150 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.71 or 0.00165330 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002982 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,969.09 or 1.00172598 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $340.70 or 0.00975969 BTC.

About Gold Poker

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. The official website for Gold Poker is gold-poker.com . Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gold Poker is a decentralized open-source cryptocurrency focused on instant private transactions with near-zero transaction fees. The online poker industry is relatively young, and Gold Poker team’s focal point is to overwhelmingly witness an uptick in interactivity between cryptocurrency and the online poker industry. “

Buying and Selling Gold Poker

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gold Poker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gold Poker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gold Poker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gold Poker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.