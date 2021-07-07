GoByte Market Capitalization Tops $426,554.94 (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. Over the last seven days, GoByte has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar. GoByte has a total market capitalization of $426,554.94 and approximately $80.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoByte coin can now be purchased for $0.0445 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000072 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001071 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 53.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 42.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded up 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About GoByte

GoByte (CRYPTO:GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GoByte is community.gobyte.network . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

GoByte Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

