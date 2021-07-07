Glencore (LON:GLEN) Given New GBX 355 Price Target at Barclays

Glencore (LON:GLEN) had its price target increased by analysts at Barclays from GBX 345 ($4.51) to GBX 355 ($4.64) in a research note issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the natural resources company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.32% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Glencore from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 380 ($4.96) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Glencore from GBX 274 ($3.58) to GBX 307 ($4.01) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Glencore from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 420 ($5.49) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 322.75 ($4.22).

Get Glencore alerts:

LON:GLEN traded up GBX 8.90 ($0.12) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 318.90 ($4.17). 32,014,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,266,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.47, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 952.89. Glencore has a twelve month low of GBX 150.59 ($1.97) and a twelve month high of GBX 339.40 ($4.43). The stock has a market cap of £42.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -30.66.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.