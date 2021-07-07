GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 37,677 Shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) by 56.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,677 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTB. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,303,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,433,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,274,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,155,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,565,000 after purchasing an additional 382,582 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CTB opened at $60.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a one year low of $24.85 and a one year high of $60.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.68.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.14). Cooper Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $655.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cooper Tire & Rubber will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.00%.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Profile

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It offers passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

