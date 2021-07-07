GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 468 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 10,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,843,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,768,000 after purchasing an additional 234,242 shares during the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 131,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,828,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,492,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,055,000 after purchasing an additional 403,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

CME has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.80.

In other news, insider Kathleen M. Cronin sold 4,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.31, for a total value of $881,048.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,481 shares in the company, valued at $9,146,584.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total value of $1,279,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,780,605.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 46,092 shares of company stock worth $9,789,159 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CME opened at $208.04 on Wednesday. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.89 and a 52 week high of $221.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $213.49.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 41.46%. The company’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

