GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 137.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,393 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,863 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Best Buy by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Best Buy by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,055 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Doheny Asset Management CA lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 3,850 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 29,414 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. 77.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on BBY. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Best Buy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Best Buy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.79.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $110.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.52. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.07 and a 52 week high of $128.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.63.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 59.67%. The company had revenue of $11.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.40%.

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 2,568 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $310,188.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total transaction of $139,348.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,425.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 186,988 shares of company stock valued at $21,602,094. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.