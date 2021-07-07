GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2.48 Million Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $2,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Copart by 130.0% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Copart by 58.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $136.59 on Wednesday. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.85 and a 52 week high of $136.64. The company has a market capitalization of $32.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.80 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.29. Copart had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The business had revenue of $733.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total transaction of $39,954,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Copart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.33.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

