Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Position in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) by 49.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,434,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 474,931 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iHeartMedia were worth $26,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in iHeartMedia by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iHeartMedia by 2,139.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in iHeartMedia by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in iHeartMedia by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iHeartMedia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Michael B. Mcguinness sold 20,000 shares of iHeartMedia stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $449,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,243.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iHeartMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. iHeartMedia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.88.

Shares of NASDAQ IHRT opened at $26.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.68. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.45 and a 1 year high of $28.24.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $706.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

