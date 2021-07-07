Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 27,562 Shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 370,573 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,562 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nelnet were worth $26,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Nelnet by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,260,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $89,777,000 after buying an additional 56,661 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nelnet by 13.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,270 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Nelnet by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nelnet by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,544 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Nelnet by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,427 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 7,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Shelby J. Butterfield sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.58, for a total value of $372,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,641 shares in the company, valued at $10,190,685.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $2,269,700. Insiders own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NNI opened at $74.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 92.07, a quick ratio of 92.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. Nelnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.30 and a fifty-two week high of $79.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.35.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $340.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.23 million. Nelnet had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 19.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%.

Nelnet Company Profile

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, and education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The company's Loan Servicing and Systems is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

