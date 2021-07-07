Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) by 55.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 236,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,657 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $25,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Inari Medical by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Inari Medical by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,060,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Inari Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Inari Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Inari Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 48.75% of the company’s stock.

NARI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.17.

In other Inari Medical news, insider Thomas Tu sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total value of $479,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,189,586.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Andrew Hykes sold 1,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $91,501.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 204,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,712,632.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 131,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,459,569. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

NARI opened at $95.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 433.20 and a beta of 2.14. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.25 and a 1 year high of $127.42.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $57.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.06 million. Inari Medical had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company’s revenue was up 113.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

