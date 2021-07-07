GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) Shares Purchased by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 702,146 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,146 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.96% of GCP Applied Technologies worth $17,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 7.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,823 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 73,630 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 24.8% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,981 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GCP. TheStreet downgraded GCP Applied Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised GCP Applied Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of NYSE GCP opened at $22.79 on Wednesday. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.15 and a 1-year high of $27.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 0.88.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $222.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that GCP Applied Technologies Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GCP Applied Technologies Company Profile

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, CLARENA RC40, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and control systems under the VERIFI brand; engineered concrete slab systems under the DUCTILCRETE brand; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

