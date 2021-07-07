GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) Shares Down 6.6%

Shares of GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) were down 6.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.18 and last traded at $15.36. Approximately 13,081 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 547,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.44.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GAN. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down from $28.00) on shares of GAN in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut GAN from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GAN in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

Get GAN alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $641.49 million, a PE ratio of -17.94 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.02.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.50 million. GAN had a negative net margin of 46.37% and a negative return on equity of 12.65%. On average, analysts forecast that GAN Limited will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other GAN news, Director Michael Jr. Smurfit sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total value of $61,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 290,739 shares in the company, valued at $5,117,006.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Goldberg sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $128,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,147 shares in the company, valued at $448,159.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,655 shares of company stock worth $254,405. 9.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GAN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of GAN by 165.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,240,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,156,000 after buying an additional 772,503 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of GAN by 132.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 29,841 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of GAN during the 4th quarter valued at $398,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of GAN by 1,188.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231 shares during the period. Finally, Samjo Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of GAN during the 4th quarter valued at $13,182,000. 42.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GAN (NASDAQ:GAN)

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States, Italy, the United Kingdom and Channel Islands, and internationally. The company operates through Real Money iGaming (RMiG) and Simulated Gaming (SIM) segments.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for GAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.