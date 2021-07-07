GAMEE (GMEE) Price Tops $0.20

GAMEE (CURRENCY:GMEE) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. Over the last week, GAMEE has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. GAMEE has a total market capitalization of $3.45 million and approximately $211,823.00 worth of GAMEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GAMEE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000583 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002916 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00047925 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.04 or 0.00134216 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.35 or 0.00167171 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,299.37 or 0.99986088 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.82 or 0.00955622 BTC.

About GAMEE

GAMEE’s official Twitter account is @GameeApp

Buying and Selling GAMEE

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAMEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GAMEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

